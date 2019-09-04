Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Scotch Ridge United Presbyterian Church
Carlisle, IA
Carolyn McKee

Carolyn McKee Obituary
Carolyn McKee

Indianola - Funeral services for Carolyn McKee, 96, who passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at The Village in Indianola, will be held 11 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Scotch Ridge United Presbyterian Church, Carlisle, IA with burial following in the Scotch Ridge Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Mark (Lynne) McKee, Steven McKee; grandchildren, Carmen (Chris) Bushong, Krista (Justin) Hoal, Patrick McKee, Martha (Dan) Paterson, Kelly (Rose) Rice; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Sydney and Elizabeth March; sons, Mike and David McKee.

Visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 5 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola where family will be present to greet friends. Memorials may be given in her name to the Scotch Ridge Presbyterian Church. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 4, 2019
