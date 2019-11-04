Resources
Carolyn "Jaine" Mondt

Carolyn "Jaine" Mondt Obituary
Carolyn "Jaine" Mondt

Des Moines - Carolyn "Jaine" Mondt passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the age of 67.

Jaine was born on November 7, 1951 in Des Moines, Iowa. She was the daughter of the late Glenn and Hazel (Marsh) Mondt. Jaine was a retired mail handler with the United States Postal Service.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl Mondt and Mark Mondt.

Jaine is survived by her daughter, Sarah M. Mondt; brother, Bert Mondt; sisters, Nancy Nagla, Marsha Ross and Dr. Priscilla Mondt; and several nieces and nephews.

A private family burial was held at Oralabor Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019
