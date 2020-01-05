Services
Dyamond Memorial
121 SW 3rd Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-7543
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Sunshine Open Bible Church
2130 Easton Blvd.
Des Moines, IA
Carolyn Osborn

Carolyn Osborn Obituary
Carolyn Osborn

Ankeny - Carolyn was born July 7, 1939 to Alice (PeLong) and George Wallace, in Marion Co., Iowa. She passed away on January 3, 2020 in Johnston, Iowa at Mercy Hospice Johnston.

She enjoyed going to church and going out to eat with friends and family. She was always helping others and caring for her many nieces and nephews. Carolyn was an avid Hawkeye Girls Basketball fan.

Carolyn is survived by her many siblings, Sue (Dennis) Hagan, Joanne VerHuel, Delores (John Leopold) De Bonis, Donald (Ruby) Wallace, Ronald Wallace, Robert Wallace, and Danny (Marvon) Wallace; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Michael, her husband, Gary Osborn: brothers, Marvin, Jerry and Bill Wallace and her sister, Nancy Wallace.

Carolyn was cremated and a Celebration of Her Life will be 10 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Sunshine Open Bible Church, 2130 Easton Blvd. Des Moines, Iowa. The burial of her cremated remains will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made Mercy Hospice Johnston, or the Sunshine Open Bible Church, in loving memory of Carolyn.

On-Line Condolences: Dyamondmemorial.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020
