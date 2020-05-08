|
|
Carolyn Palmer
Mt. Vernon - Carolyn Faye Palmer, 94, of Mt. Vernon, Iowa, died on April 29, 2020, following a time of declining health at the Lisbon Rehabilitation Center. A memorial service will be held when we can gather safely.
Carolyn was born December 19,1925, on the family farm outside of Mt. Vernon, where her father was also born, to Lloyd and Florence (Goudy) Neal. Carolyn grew up there and attended the one-room schoolhouse just north of their farm through eighth grade until high school. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1942. Carolyn attended Cornell College graduating in 1946 with a Bachelor of School of Music.
After her graduation from Cornell, Carolyn taught elementary music in Washington, Iowa, where she met Willard "Bill" Palmer whom she married on August 22, 1948 and moved to Bill's family farm. After the death of her mother in 1955, they moved to Carolyn's family farm in Mt. Vernon.
Carolyn was the music teacher at the elementary school in Mt. Vernon for 27 years retiring in 1991. Carolyn impacted thousands of students through her love of music, the introduction of Japanese music including teaching the koto, the yearly Fifth Grade Musical and her compassionate encouragement of her students.
A lifelong Democrat and proud union member, Carolyn served in leadership positions for the Mt. Vernon Education Association and was an active member of regional and national education and music educators associations.
Carolyn's faith and involvement in the First Presbyterian Church in Mt. Vernon was always a priority including the music ministry, serving on session and various committees. Carolyn made a pledge to herself to always try to be an instrument for reconciliation, which was demonstrated through her life-long commitment to social justice.
She enjoyed bridge, women's groups, jazz and travel. The door was always open with extra seats at the dinner table and she loved her family unconditionally.
Survivors include her son Craig Palmer (Linda Johnson); daughters Mary Palmer and Susan Palmer; grandchildren Joshua Allard (Jessi Napiorkowski), Jessica Allard (John Huffman), Paul Pearson (Amy), Steve Pearson (Zinna), grandson-in-law Paul Scott; great-grandchildren Cody Pearson (Breanna), Adriana Pearson, Makenzie Pearson, Amber Pearson, Skyler Pearson, Cody Daniels, Morgan Daniels; and her great-great grandchildren. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Bill Palmer, her parents Lloyd and Florence Neal and granddaughter Laura Scott.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church Mt. Vernon, Cornell College, and the Madge Phillips Center, Cedar Rapids. Thank you to Dr. Ben Daniels and Judy Knight at Unity Point, Mount Vernon; the staff of the Lisbon Rehab Center and Meth-Wick, for their compassion and loving care of Carolyn.
Please share your support and memories with Carolyn's family at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 8 to May 10, 2020