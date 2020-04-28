|
|
Carolyn R. Hull
Des Moines -
Carolyn Ruth (Richards) Hull of Des Moines, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was 92 years old. A Celebration of Life will be announced on Facebook at a later date.
Carolyn, or Ruth as her "P-Ville" family called her, was born on May 26, 1927 to Tommy and Ruby Richards of Pleasantville, Iowa. She was the third youngest of nine children and graduated from Pleasantville High School. After graduation she moved to Des Moines where she met the love of her life, Russell M. Hull. Russ and Carolyn were married for 56 years and raised 6 children. Carolyn worked for Dahl's Foods retiring after 27 years.
Carolyn is proceeded in death by her husband Russ, her parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by her children Barry (Paula) Hull, Chris English, Kim (Alan) Barr, Jerry Hull, Lori (Orlan) Rustan and Shelley (Matt) Hull-Franko, 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Memorial gifts can be directed to the family or made to Unity Point Hospice-Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020