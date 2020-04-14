Services
Carolyn Ruth Dykstra Obituary
Carolyn Ruth Dykstra

Pleasant Hill -

Carolyn (Van Dusseldorp) Dykstra, 80 passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, with her family by her side. Carolyn was born on March 16, 1940, to Simon Carl and Tresa Slagter Van Dusseldorp in Leighton, IA. She retired in 1999 from Principal Financial-Group Olson Agency.

Carolyn was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and is survived by a brother, Carl Van Dusseldorp Jr; a daughter, Beth (Steve) Krehbiel; a son, Mike (Marla) Veenstra; grandchildren, Joel (Kelly) Krehbiel, Ben Krehbiel, Amanda Veenstra, & Matt Veenstra and 2 great-grand-daughters. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lawrence Dykstra; brother, Larry Van Dusseldorp; nephew, Brian Van Dusseldorp and her sweet dog Eski GG.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. A link will be shared on her obituary page shortly before the 11:00 am private service on Friday for live stream. www.ilescares.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
