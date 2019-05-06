Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Corinthian Baptist Church
814 School St.
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines - Carolyn Ann Ary Smith

Sunrise: January 11th 1940 Sunset: May 1st 2019

Services for Ms Carolyn Ann Ary Smith will be on Tuesday May 7th, 2019 at 11:00 am. at Corinthian Baptist Church 814 School St. Des Moines, Iowa, 50309.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family of Elizabeth Sharp in loving memory of Carolyn Smith. Please mail all contributions to Hamilton's on Westown Parkway 3601 Westown Parkway West Des Moines, Iowa 50315.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 6, 2019
