|
|
Carolyn Smith
Des Moines - Carolyn Ann Ary Smith
Sunrise: January 11th 1940 Sunset: May 1st 2019
Services for Ms Carolyn Ann Ary Smith will be on Tuesday May 7th, 2019 at 11:00 am. at Corinthian Baptist Church 814 School St. Des Moines, Iowa, 50309.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family of Elizabeth Sharp in loving memory of Carolyn Smith. Please mail all contributions to Hamilton's on Westown Parkway 3601 Westown Parkway West Des Moines, Iowa 50315.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 6, 2019