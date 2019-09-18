|
|
Carolyn Sue Cole
Ankeny - Carolyn Sue Cole, 74, of Ankeny, IA, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Carolyn was born May 15, 1945, in Des Moines, IA, daughter of Elmer and Mildred (Campbell) Grigsby. She attended school in Des Moines, graduating from North High School in 1963. She continued her education at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, graduating in 1967 with a degree in education.
On August 12, 1967, she was united in marriage to Cloud Cole at the Highland Park Presbyterian Church. They made their home in various communities while Cloud was with the United States Navy. They later settled in Canton, OH where she was employed at Heritage Christian School. They later returned to Iowa and made their home in Ankeny where she was the Administrator at the Ankeny Christian Academy and later worked at Commonwealth Electric Company until her retirement.
Carolyn was an active member of the Ankeny Cornerstone Baptist Church, having served as Director of Sunday School and Director of Hospitality. She also served on the North High School Alumni Scholarship Committee, Ankeny Christian Foundation Board and was Co-Chair of the Ankeny Women's Connection. Carolyn was also very active in the Gideon's Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband Cloud, three children; Lisa (Matthew) Ile of Uniontown, OH, Matthew (Maria Victoria) Cole of Marion, IA and Leslie (Patrick) Haddon of Chicago, IL, six grandchildren, Cole Ile, Mackenzie Ile, Madeleine Cole, Mariabella Cole, Catalina Cole and Paige Haddon and one sister, Karen Gilbert.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Ankeny. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Iles-Grandview Park Chapel in Des Moines. Interment will be at Highland Memories Garden in Des Moines.
Memorials may be directed to the Ankeny Cornerstone Baptist Church, Ankeny Christian Academy, Gideons International or North High Alumni Association.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 18, 2019