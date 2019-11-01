Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
10:00 AM
Carolyn Sue Woodruff


1950 - 2019
Carolyn Sue Woodruff Obituary
Carolyn Sue Woodruff

Des Moines - Carolyn was born on September 8, 1950 to Thomas, Sr. and Cleo Iwed in Des Moines, IA. She loved to fish and spend time with family and friends. She was a strong and independent woman to the end, never giving up hope or faith. She ultimately lost her battle with Cancer on October 30, 2019.

Carolyn has two daughters, Sarah Ann (Phillip) Davis of West Des Moines, IA and Rose Lee (Jacob) Olson of Thayer, IA; her cherished grandchildren, twins, Jovanna and Grace, Logan and Brooke Davis; siblings, Donna Scheidler of Des Moines, Marge Creighton of Indianola, Patricia (Ron) Avery of Osceola and Thomas Jr. (Nancy) Iwed of Osceola; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews that she adored.

Through Carolyn's marriage to Richard, she had four step-children, Ricky Lee Woodruff, Kenny Carl (Patricia) Woodruff, Richard Dean Woodruff, and Penny (Robert) Wingo.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Woodruff; and brother-in-law, Robert Creighton.

Services will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines at 10:00 a.m.

Any memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
