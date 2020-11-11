Carolyn Tucker



Waukee - Carolyn Tucker, 75, of Waukee, passed away on November 7, 2020 but her larger-than-life persona will not be forgotten.



She was born on October 22, 1945, in Des Moines, IA



She was the youngest daughter of the late Wesley Lowe and Leona Lowe of Des Moines, IA. Always by her side was her dog Rocky and her cat Sassy. She loved her family many nieces, nephews, cousins, her siblings John Lowe and Sharon Jones who preceded her in death. She also dearly loved her children Patty (Sonny) Carlisle, Jodi (William) Daggett, John Tucker and her 8 grandchildren Mandi, Jamie, Brittney, Dylan, Alexis, Emily, Ryann and Lukie.



Affectionately known to many as Grandma Pretty, she was an Account Rep for many years until retirement lead her to become an avid Bingo Player. She also enjoyed playing the slot machines and taking family trips. She refused to fly, so family trips took long hauls on the road. Only providing us more time to make memories. She proudly displayed family photos and loved decorating for Christmas. Not to forget her famous Lime Jell-O on Thanksgiving was a must.. She liked crosswords, puzzles, tru-crime and reality TV shows. She spent many evenings with friends, hosting Game Night at her house. She just couldn't lose quietly without insisting someone was cheating.



She also spent weekends hitting garage sales and could hardly wait for the Iowa State Fair every year. Carolyn would love for you to grab a corndog and look for her Memorial Brick next year at the fair.



Services will be held at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines on Friday, Dec 4th at 11:00am



The family respectfully requests all guests wear masks and practice social distancing



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Autism Speaks or JDRF









