Carolyn Varellas-Olree
Grinnell - Carolyn Varellas-Olree, 77, of Grinnell and formerly of Caledonia, Michigan died on September 22, 2019, at Windsor Manor in Grinnell.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 26th at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. Burial is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday, at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines.
Visitation with the family present will begin at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, one hour prior to the service, at the Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 25, 2019