Smith Funeral Home
1103 Broad Street
Grinnell, IA 50112
641-236-3134
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Des Moines, IA
View Map
1942 - 2019
Carolyn Varellas-Olree Obituary
Carolyn Varellas-Olree

Grinnell - Carolyn Varellas-Olree, 77, of Grinnell and formerly of Caledonia, Michigan died on September 22, 2019, at Windsor Manor in Grinnell.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 26th at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. Burial is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Thursday, at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines.

Visitation with the family present will begin at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, one hour prior to the service, at the Smith Funeral Home.

For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website, smithfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 25, 2019
