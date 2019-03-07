Services
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral & Cremation Services
Norwalk, IA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral & Cremation Services
Norwalk, IA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
O'Leary Funeral & Cremation Services
Norwalk, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrell Husz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrell William Husz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carrell William Husz Obituary
Carrell William Husz

Windsor Heights - Carrell William Husz, age 85 of Windsor Heights.

He is survived by his four daughters, Renae (Donnie) Hildreth of Cumming, Roxanne Husz of Johnston, Rachelle (Garth) Swisher of Cumming, and Robin (Randy) Golay of St. Charles; 7 grandchildren Nicole and Kate Hildreth, Abby Swisher, Allison and Jordan Golay, and Grace and Gretchen Overton-Husz.

He was preceded in death by his son, Greg in 2010; and his four siblings, Dudley Husz, Darrell Husz, Richard Husz, and Dorothy Graham.

There will be a viewing beginning at 2 p.m. with visitation for friends and family being held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 8th at O'Leary Funeral & Cremation Services in Norwalk. A celebration of life service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9th at O'Leary's with a reception with the family immediately following. A private family burial will take place later in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter. For condolences and flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now