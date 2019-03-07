|
|
Carrell William Husz
Windsor Heights - Carrell William Husz, age 85 of Windsor Heights.
He is survived by his four daughters, Renae (Donnie) Hildreth of Cumming, Roxanne Husz of Johnston, Rachelle (Garth) Swisher of Cumming, and Robin (Randy) Golay of St. Charles; 7 grandchildren Nicole and Kate Hildreth, Abby Swisher, Allison and Jordan Golay, and Grace and Gretchen Overton-Husz.
He was preceded in death by his son, Greg in 2010; and his four siblings, Dudley Husz, Darrell Husz, Richard Husz, and Dorothy Graham.
There will be a viewing beginning at 2 p.m. with visitation for friends and family being held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 8th at O'Leary Funeral & Cremation Services in Norwalk. A celebration of life service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9th at O'Leary's with a reception with the family immediately following. A private family burial will take place later in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter. For condolences and flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019