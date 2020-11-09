1/1
Dr. Carrie Ann Luetters Holmes
1969 - 2020
Dr. Carrie Ann Luetters Holmes

Born on 7 February 1969 in Pittsburg, Kansas, died suddenly on 30 October 2020, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A health practitioner and advocate, Carrie died of a brain hemorrhage while working at St. Cloud State University student health services.

A dedicated mother, wife, daughter, friend and doctor, Carrie was committed personally and professionally to making life better for others. Deeply bereaved by her husband of over 25 years, Sean D. Holmes, and their 3 sons, Matthew (23), Sam (20), and Andrew (16) - her own personal soccer squad and fan club. Her quiet counsel, compassion, fierce determination and intelligence will be deeply missed by many friends, colleagues and family members.

A socially-distanced and masked celebration of her life will be held at Soccer South Soccer Club on Wednesday, 11 November 2020 at 4 pm. Carrie's family wishes to continue to honor her by creating a scholarship fund to support other women in health sciences. For more information about the celebration and to make a donation to the fund, please visit:

https://holmes.efnrl.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Soccer South Soccer Club
