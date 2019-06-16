|
|
Carroll L. Bennett
Ankeny - Carroll L. Bennett of Ankeny, Iowa, was born in Newton, Iowa on September 8, 1936. He passed away from an unexpected cardiac event on June 11, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. Carroll is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Jo (Peitzman) Bennett; four sons, Steven Bennett (Kristi), Scott Bennett (Karin), Michael Bennett (Michelle) (all of Ankeny, Iowa), and Mark Bennett (Colleen) of Appleton, Wisconsin; eleven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Erskine and Vina Bennett, and his brother, James Bennett (all of Newton, Iowa).
Carroll and Mary Jo enjoyed more than 20 years of retirement together visiting 49 states and 59 countries including most of Europe, China, Vietnam, Russia, Japan, Egypt, New Zealand, and South Africa. He loved to visit with friends near and far, and was known for having to be nudged along from conversations with anyone he met along the way. The best times were to be found with family, and many of his travels were for family births, weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and countless graduations. Carroll was exceptionally proud of the achievements of all of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with all of his family.
Carroll's entire career was devoted to education. He valued it for himself, graduating from the University of Iowa, and he valued it for others. He began his career teaching in Estherville, Iowa and Ames, Iowa, then joined the small team starting the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny in 1967. He spent the rest of his career with DMACC in various leadership positions - one special opportunity was helping to form and open the DMACC campus in Newton, Iowa.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial gathering celebrating his life on Sunday, June 23 at the Ankeny Funeral Home (1510 W. First St. Ankeny, IA 50023) with a visitation from 2:00 - 4:00 pm, and a service to follow at 4:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the DMACC Foundation - The Bennett Family Scholarship.
A full obituary, online condolences and memorials may be found at Carroll's page at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019