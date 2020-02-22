Services
Carroll Racek

Carroll Racek Obituary
Carroll Racek

Alleman - Carroll Frank Racek went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February, 20, 2020 at the age of 85. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 25th at the Ankeny Funeral Home at 1501 W. 1st ST., Ankeny, with burial to follow at the Lincoln Cemetery near Alleman. Visitation will be held from 5-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 24th at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to his church, White Oak Church.

A full obituary and condolences for the Racek family may be left on Carroll's page at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
