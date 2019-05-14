|
|
Carvell A. "Carv" Trudeau
Urbandale - Carvell Austin Trudeau, 71 years, passed peacefully in his home on Sunday, May 12, 2019, -with his wife and daughters at his side. He fought a long battle with metastatic prostate cancer and now rests with the Lord. A Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee. Cremation will follow services and inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN at a later date.
Carv was born August 22, 1947, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Hubert and Leola (Vreyens) Trudeau. He graduated in 1965 from O'Gorman High School in Sioux Falls, then attended the South Dakota School Of Mines and Technology. He married Louise Schlueter on May 3, 1975, in Sioux Falls, SD. They have 2 daughters and lived much of their life in Sartell, MN, until retirement when they relocated to Urbandale, IA to be near family.
Carv served in the US Army in Vietnam. He received the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for his meritorious service. He will be remembered as a heroic patriot who honored the flag and was proud to be a veteran.
Carv worked as a Sales Representative for a number of footwear and outerwear companies throughout his prosperous career. Although Carv traveled much of his professional life he always prioritized important events, his daughters' activities and special family occasions.
Carv enjoyed fishing and hunting and found some of his happiest moments fishing the lakes in Canada and throughout the Midwest. He loved to spend time outdoors with his family and grandchildren. Carv was fond of road trips and travel; visiting friends and family throughout the country brought him joy. He had a soft heart for those in need and was always a cheerful giver. Supporting local food banks, hospitals, and charities that benefit children and families were of great importance to him.
Carv is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lou, two daughters, Cara Trudeau and Jennie (Matt) Willis, both of Waukee, IA; grandchildren, Beckham, Jacquelyn and Taylor Willis; four siblings, Val (John) Hickner of Escanaba, MI, Tom (Peggy) Trudeau of LaCrosse, WI, Mike (LuAnn) Trudeau of Sioux Falls, SD, and Marie "Meem" Trudeau of Sioux Falls, SD; and eight nieces and nine nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm on Thursday, May 16, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee where a Vigil Service will be held at 7 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wildwood Hills Ranch, 2552 Union Lane, St. Charles, Iowa 50240. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 14, 2019