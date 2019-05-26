|
|
Casey Murphy
Newton - Casey Murphy, author and counseling psychologist, peacefully passed into eternal life on February 3, 2019 in Newton, Iowa. She was 82.
Born on September 18, 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa to J. Albert and Catherine O'Brien Murphy, Casey received her undergraduate degree in journalism from Drake University in Des Moines and a master's degree in counseling psychology from the Adler School of Professional Psychology (now Adler University) in Chicago. As a young girl, she attended St. Joseph Academy operated by the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Upon graduation from Drake University, Casey worked in Public Relations for Iowa State University and for the Public Library of Des Moines where she wrote a history of the library's first hundred years today held in the library's Special Collections Department. Casey later lived in Sarasota, Florida where she established a private mental health and wellness counseling practice.
Casey was preceded in death by her parents; brother Jack and sister-in-law Sally Murphy; brother Terry Murphy; brother Tim and sister-in-law Donna Murphy; sister Peggy McConkey; stepbrother Maury Rahm. Casey is survived by her three sons Chris Thorpe, Jim (Joan) Thorpe, and Terry Thorpe; two grandchildren Christopher Thorpe and Katherine Thorpe; brother Jeff (Christine) Murphy; sister Sheila Murphy; sister Patty (Keith) Van Nimwegen; brother-in-law Joe McConkey; stepsister Jan McCurnin; cousins Jody Reston, Pat O'Brien, and Kathy Maybee; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Augustin Catholic Church on Friday, May 31 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Des Moines Public Library-Special Collections Department.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019