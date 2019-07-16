|
Catharina Brave
Des Moines - Catharina Brave, 76, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Catharina was born to Ann Westerkamp & Joachim Brave on October 18, 1942 in Jakarta, Indonesia, then immigrated to the Netherlands before moving to Grinnell where she spent much of her career working in the public school system.
She then moved to Des Moines and worked for New York Life Insurance Co. as well as in the retail industry. Catharina was "small but mighty," greatly loved by her family and will be missed dearly.
Catharina is survived by her three daughters, Ursula (Kirk) Fellows of Iowa City; Hanna Garretson of Kansas City; Mary (Matt) Mouw of Glen Ellyn, IL; and her grandchildren, Griffin Fellows, Sydney Fellows, Sage (Katie) Garretson, Cody (Laura) Garretson, Tanner Dolasky, Lily Mouw and Macy Mouw.
Catharina's family will greet friends Thursday, July 18th, 2019 from 3 to 4pm during a reception in the Greenwood Room at Plymouth Congregational Church, Des Moines, Iowa. A time of sharing will begin at 4pm.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 16, 2019