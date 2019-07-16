Services
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Greenwood Room at Plymouth Congregational Church
Des Moines,, IA
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Greenwood Room at Plymouth Congregational Church
Des Moines,, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catharina Brave
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catharina Brave

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catharina Brave Obituary
Catharina Brave

Des Moines - Catharina Brave, 76, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Catharina was born to Ann Westerkamp & Joachim Brave on October 18, 1942 in Jakarta, Indonesia, then immigrated to the Netherlands before moving to Grinnell where she spent much of her career working in the public school system.

She then moved to Des Moines and worked for New York Life Insurance Co. as well as in the retail industry. Catharina was "small but mighty," greatly loved by her family and will be missed dearly.

Catharina is survived by her three daughters, Ursula (Kirk) Fellows of Iowa City; Hanna Garretson of Kansas City; Mary (Matt) Mouw of Glen Ellyn, IL; and her grandchildren, Griffin Fellows, Sydney Fellows, Sage (Katie) Garretson, Cody (Laura) Garretson, Tanner Dolasky, Lily Mouw and Macy Mouw.

Catharina's family will greet friends Thursday, July 18th, 2019 from 3 to 4pm during a reception in the Greenwood Room at Plymouth Congregational Church, Des Moines, Iowa. A time of sharing will begin at 4pm.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now