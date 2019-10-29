Services
Powers Funeral Home
502 4th Ave NE
Pocahontas, IA 50574
712-335-3334
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Shors
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine B. Shors

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine B. Shors Obituary
Catherine B. Shors

Pocahontas - Catherine B. Shors, age 106, entered into eternal life on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Pocahontas Community Hospital in Pocahontas, Iowa.

Funeral Services - 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas, Iowa with Father Craig Collison officiating. Burial - Calvary Cemetery in Pocahontas, IA. Visitation - From 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Church.

Survivors include three of her children, John (Patsy) Shors of Des Moines; Sue Weiskopf of Pocahontas and David (Crystal) Shors of Helena, MT.

Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas, Iowa is handling arrangements. For online condolences and obituaries, visit: www.PowersFH.net
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now