Catherine B. Shors
Pocahontas - Catherine B. Shors, age 106, entered into eternal life on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Pocahontas Community Hospital in Pocahontas, Iowa.
Funeral Services - 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas, Iowa with Father Craig Collison officiating. Burial - Calvary Cemetery in Pocahontas, IA. Visitation - From 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Church.
Survivors include three of her children, John (Patsy) Shors of Des Moines; Sue Weiskopf of Pocahontas and David (Crystal) Shors of Helena, MT.
Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas, Iowa is handling arrangements. For online condolences and obituaries, visit: www.PowersFH.net
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019