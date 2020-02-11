Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
15 Indianola Road
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Baker


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Baker Obituary
Catherine Baker

Des Moines - Catherine Elizabeth Baker, 70, died Tuesday, February 4 at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines.

A celebration of Cathy's life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road, in Des Moines. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, February 14 (Valentine's Day), at Merle Hay Funeral Home Chapel, 4400 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines.

She is survived by her husband, John and their sweet dog, Lola, Cathy leaves behind a son, Joel (Sue) Scarbrough of Plainfield, Ill., daughters Jody Baker and Amy Baker, both of Ankeny, and six grandchildren: Stacie Post, Zoe Baker, Zachary Baker Ostrand, Jackson Baker, Sydney Scarbrough, and Chase Scarbrough. She is further survived by four siblings: Rosemary Zummak of St. Louis, Mo.; Kevan (Shelley) Cortright of Denver, Colo., Steve Cortright of San Diego, Calif., and Gail Jacobs of Houston, Texas.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -