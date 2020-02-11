|
Catherine Baker
Des Moines - Catherine Elizabeth Baker, 70, died Tuesday, February 4 at the Kavanagh House in Des Moines.
A celebration of Cathy's life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Road, in Des Moines. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, February 14 (Valentine's Day), at Merle Hay Funeral Home Chapel, 4400 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines.
She is survived by her husband, John and their sweet dog, Lola, Cathy leaves behind a son, Joel (Sue) Scarbrough of Plainfield, Ill., daughters Jody Baker and Amy Baker, both of Ankeny, and six grandchildren: Stacie Post, Zoe Baker, Zachary Baker Ostrand, Jackson Baker, Sydney Scarbrough, and Chase Scarbrough. She is further survived by four siblings: Rosemary Zummak of St. Louis, Mo.; Kevan (Shelley) Cortright of Denver, Colo., Steve Cortright of San Diego, Calif., and Gail Jacobs of Houston, Texas.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020