Catherine Courtney
West Des Moines - Catherine Kay Courtney, 73, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, in West Des Moines, IA. A Memorial Service will be held 12 pm November 7, 2020, at Westover Funeral Home with a visitation beginning one hour prior.
Catherine was born February 20, 1947, in Oskaloosa, IA, to John and Josephine (Vandenberg) Courtney.
Catherine worked in Quality Assurance for American National Can for 37 years, retiring in 2008. She truly enjoyed baking and cooking and was well known for her skills in the kitchen. In her retirement, she wintered in Arizona, returning to Iowa for the summer to spend time with her family. Family was very important to Catherine and she will be missed by all those that loved her.
Catherine is survived by her sister, Judith L Fuller of West Des Moines, IA; brother, John Paul (Valerie) Courtney of Mesa, AZ; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, John Jacob Courtney; mother, Josephine Courtney; and brother, Neal Courtney.
Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
