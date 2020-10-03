Catherine G. Lowry
Catherine G. Lowry of Prairie Village, Kansas, died September 21, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Cathy was born in 1934 to Catherine (Kane) and Everett M. Griffith in Des Moines, Iowa. Known among friends and family as "Sis," she reminisced fondly about an idyllic childhood growing up on Greenwood Drive, ice skating on frozen ponds, tobogganing on Tonawanda and forming treasured, lifelong friendships.
Sis graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in Des Moines in 1952, then earned a bachelor's degree in occupational therapy at the University of Iowa in 1956. She was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority and served as rush chair. Upon graduating, she married her college sweetheart, Jack W. Lowry, at St. Augustin Church. The newlyweds moved to Miami, Florida for a year, and then to Kansas City, where friends called her "Cathy" and Jack opened a one-man group and pension office for The Principal.
Cathy was a longtime member of Cure of Ars Catholic Church in Leawood, Kansas. While her children attended grade school there, Cathy volunteered in the library and was a Girl Scout troop leader. At home, she spent countless hours doing needlepoint, reaching a high level of proficiency and completing many intricate projects, including Christmas stockings and a set of dining chair seats. She also had a green thumb and loved to share bountiful blossoms from her garden.
Cathy was an ardent sports fan, with season tickets to Kansas City Chiefs football games in the winter and the radio or television tuned to Kansas City Royals in the summer. She enthusiastically followed regional college teams, especially the University of Kansas Jayhawks.
Jack and Cathy loved to travel, driving coast to coast to see friends and family, historic landmarks and natural wonders. They went sightseeing in Europe, Australia and the Caribbean, often sharing their adventures with dear friends. They enjoyed welcoming visitors to their house at the Lake of the Ozarks, especially their grandchildren.
On August 4 this year, Cathy and Jack celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. Jack passed away August 13 and it seemed fitting that she went to join him shortly thereafter. Cathy also was preceded in death by a daughter, Julia, and son, John, as well as her brother, Dr. Tom Griffith of Eugene, Oregon. Cathy's survivors include her daughter, Ann Sundeen, her husband, John, and their children, Andy and Betsy, Mission Hills, Kansas; sister-in-law Jeanne Griffith, Eugene, Oregon; and sister-in-law Sandy Lowry Allen and husband, Bob, Des Moines.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to KU Endowment, 3901 Rainbow Boulevard, Mail Stop 3012, Kansas City, KS 66160, to benefit The Sundeen Lowry Fund for Alzheimer's Research. Online contributions may be made at www.kuendowment.org/give
. Please indicate that donations are for the Catherine Lowry memorial.
A private service has taken place. Arrangements: McGilley State Line Chapel.