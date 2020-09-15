Catherine Jacobs
Altoona - Catherine Ann Jacobs (Bence), 70, of Altoona, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at Park Ridge Specialty Care in Altoona.
Catherine is survived by her children, Andrew Jacobs, Wendy (Mike) Gifford, Dwayne (Lisa) Clark, Tanya (Charlie) Viles; grandchildren Bryon, Craig, Hallie, Zachary, Zane, Brandon, Sadie, Jarrod, Wesley, Kaleb; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.