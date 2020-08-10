Catherine "Cathy" Leo
Windsor Heights - Catherine (Cathy) Ann Leo of Windsor Heights passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital. She died of heart failure at the age of 71, free of the Covid 19 virus.
After attending Iowa State University, she began her career at Iowa-Des Moines National Bank in the data processing department. Following many years working with the customer information file and with bank branches across the State of Iowa, she retired from Wells Fargo National Bank. Early in her career she was an active volunteer with Junior Achievement.
At the age of 31, Cathy suffered a debilitating stroke, followed by several subsequent strokes. In spite of her remaining health challenges, she remained determined about recovering and getting back to work. The family is appreciative of her co-workers and managers at Wells Fargo (formerly Norwest Bank, Iowa) for the kind, supportive work environment provided.
The family is also very appreciative of the kindness, and professional care provided to Cathy during her final stay at MercyOne. Additionally, the family is most thankful for the kindness and care provided by her doctors, nurses and home health care providers over the forty years since she suffered her first stroke. A special thank you to Dallas Sanders, PA-C, for the many years of compassionate care he provided to Cathy.
Cathy was a proud graduate of Saint Theresa's School and Saint Joseph's Academy (1966), an all-girls, Catholic High School. She was a lifelong member of Saint Theresa's Catholic Church where her parents were charter members. Cathy was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion.
Surviving family members include a sister, Gail Soesbe, of Des Moines and a brother, Pete Leo (Maggie) of West Des Moines. Cathy is also survived by two nieces, Shannon Soesbe (Soufyane) of San Diego and Catherine Leo Mello (Heath) of Omaha. Two nephews survive, Stephan Soesbe (Jessie Torres) of San Francisco and Peter Leo (Elizabeth) of Storm Lake. Also surviving are great-niece, Angelina Mello and great-nephews, Eric Leo, Samuel Leo and John Mello.
A graveside Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines. The service will live-streamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com
at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday and scroll to the bottom of Cathy's obituary to join in the service.
Memorial contributions will be directed to St. Theresa's Catholic Church for Masses. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
.