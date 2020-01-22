Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Merle Hay Funeral Home
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Merle Hay Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Theresa's Catholic Church
Catherine M. Lucia

Catherine M. Lucia Obituary
Catherine M. Lucia

West Des Moines - Catherine, age 107, died at her home on January 20, 2020. She was a lifelong Des Moines area resident. Catherine loved her family deeply and had a strong Catholic faith.

Catherine was loved and will be missed by her children: Antoinette Aubert, Marianne Bliss, and Fred J. Lucia and his wife Barb; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred A. Lucia; brother, Tony Marino; and sisters, Victoria Fitpold and Theresa Cardamon.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Friday, at Merle Hay Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 7. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. Catherine will be entombed in Merle Hay Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Theresa Catholic School, St. Pius X School, or .
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Remember
