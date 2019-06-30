|
|
Catherine Mae (White) Miller
Des Moines - Catherine Mae (White) Miller, 68, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
She is survived by her ex-husband Rick Miller, son Joseph Miller, step-daughter Jackie Miller, brother Gary (Mary) White, niece Megan (Bryan) Wasek, niece Tina (Chad Harlan) Franzen, uncle Dale (Barb) Diamond, aunt Doris Diamond, and several cousins.
No funeral services are planned. Online at www.desmoinescremation.com
Published in Des Moines Register on June 30, 2019