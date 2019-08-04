|
|
Catherine Ulrich
Tallahassee, FL formerly Perry, IA - Catherine Ann Ulrich, age 56, passed away peacefully on May 30th, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida after a nine-month battle with cancer.
Cathy was born on May 25, 1963 in Columbia, Missouri to Margaret and Raymond Harden. She was confirmed in the First United Methodist Church in Perry, Iowa and attended school in Perry Community Schools and graduated from Perry High School in 1981. She continued her education at Des Moines Area Community College and earned a degree in nursing. She spent most of her career working with the elderly in long term care.
Cathy was preceded in death by her sister Cynthia Schuler and her grandparents. She is survived by her parents Raymond and Margaret Harden, her sister Christine Hayden, her husband Thomas Ulrich, her daughter Mikayla Ulrich, and her relatives in the Ulrich family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in her name to the Sloan Kettering Cancer Institute, Friends of Fort Defiance State Park, or the Raccoon River Pet Rescue Project in Perry.
A celebration of her life will be held in Perry, Iowa at the Hotel Pattee on Saturday August 10 from, 4 - 6 PM. Burial will take place in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. The Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry is assisting Cathy's family with those arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 4, 2019