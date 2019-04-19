|
Catherine "Cathy" Winterberg
Des Moines - Catherine June Winterberg of Des Moines, Iowa passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2016. She was born June 9, 1944, in Afton, Iowa, to Lester and Maude (Davis) Overton. A memorial will be held on Saturday, April 20th at 3:30 pm at Staves United Methodist Church.
Cathy married Donald Winterberg on June 17, 1960 at Staves United Methodist Church. Together they had three wonderful children - Randall, Teresa and Kristine. Cathy was a member of Staves for many years and sang in the choir.
Cathy loved going on cruises to the Caribbean, enjoyed many years staying the winter in Fort Myers Beach, Florida and going fishing during the summer in Minnesota. She was a master at crocheting, and won many rounds of cards against family on Friday nights. She loved to go see her children and grandchildren in their sports events and music concerts.
Cathy is survived by Donald, her husband of nearly 59 years, her daughters Teresa (Tom) Gish of Altoona and Kris (Mike) Raibikis of Stuart, 5 grandchildren (Craig Gish, Connor Gish, Marisa Gish, Taylor Raibikis and Michael Raibikis, 8 great-grandchildren, brothers Allen (Della) Overton, Laverne (Becky) Overton, sisters Velda (Fred) Wenger, Hazle (Don) Dunbar, Mary (George) Cook, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She retired from International Paper and enjoyed retirement for many years.
Cathy was preceded in death by her son Randall Winterberg, her parents Lester and Maude Overton, her brother Melvin Overton and sister Allie Merryman.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Staves United Methodist Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 19, 2019