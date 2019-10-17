|
Cathy Ann (Berendes) Umscheid
West Des Moines - Cathy Ann (Berendes) Umscheid of West Des Moines, IA, formerly of Hudson, IA, and Shullsburg, WI walked through the gates of heaven on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
To celebrate Cathy, family and friends may gather from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019, and after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, Illinois, where funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Cathy was born on March 9, 1945 in Dubuque, IA, the beautiful daughter of Budd O. and Dorothy C. (Smith) Berendes. She was a graduate of Shullsburg High School's Class of 1962.
Cathy married Leonard Umscheid on June 14, 1967 in Omaha, NE, and started their family. Cathy and Leonard later divorced and Cathy relocated to Hudson, IA where she raised her three children. Cathy began working for Peoples Natural Gas (later named Northern Natural Gas) at the age of 19. She retired the first time in 2013. She continued to "help them out" for another five years, officially retiring on January 23, 2018 after 50 years. Her incredible dedication and strong work ethic should never go unnoticed.
Cathy lived her entire life for her children and grandchildren. Family was her purpose. She always found a way to make it to her children's school events and provided them a wonderful upbringing. You would find her at the baseball and football fields as well as the basketball court cheering on her five grandsons. She was their biggest cheerleader and her heart was full of pride.
Cathy enjoyed reading, gardening (including pulling weeds,) canning with her brother Blaine, and many memorable trips to "the cottage," the home of her brother, Bob. Fish-frys were a must followed by playing cards and with loved ones. She was able to travel with her daughter, Leah, on many occasions. Santorini, Greece was one of her most memorable trips. We always thought the color of the water matched her beautiful blue eyes.
Those left to continue her legacy are her three children, Donna (Umscheid) Hirsch of Dubuque, IA, Robert (Bobby) Umscheid of Des Moines, IA, and Leah (Umscheid) Roling of Urbandale, IA. Her pride and joy, grandsons, Cody Gesie of LaCrosse, WI, Logan, Levi, and Maxx Newman of Urbandale, IA, and Devin Hirsch of Dubuque, IA. Cathy would have become a great-grandma in 2020 to Baby Gesie. Her brothers Robert (Bob) Berendes of Couderay, WI, and Blaine Berendes of Shullsburg, WI. Terry Vosberg of Stoughton, WI was like a brother to her and his wife, Ida, like a sister. Her uncle, Al Smith, along with her niece, Emily Berendes, and nephew, Jay Berendes, as well as many cousins.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Budd & Dorothy; and aunts and uncles.
We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the following: Dr. Seema Harichand-Herdt and the staff at the John Stoddard Cancer Center in Des Moines, IA, the nurses and staff at Iowa Methodist Hospital - Powell 3, also in Des Moines, IA (especially Zoe and Deb) for their tender care. Dr. Lacey of Texas who gave our mom the ability to walk when walking was no longer an option. Chris, and his staff at Home Care Assistance of Des Moines for the in-home care and support they provided. A huge thank you to the staff at The Village of Legacy Pointe, especially Allison, Alicia, Seth, Cybil, Sammie, Martine, and Sam for loving our mom and preparing her for her journey home. Thank you, James and Phyllis, for your friendship, care, and love of our mom. You will be our family forever. Last, but certainly not least, a very special thank you to Mike Roling, Cathy's son-in-law. Without his constant vigilance, dedication to our mom's health, his amazing food, and unconditional love of his family, these past months would have been unbearable.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019