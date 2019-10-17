Services
Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home
1638 E State Highway 76
Branson, MO 65616
(417) 334-3670
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:30 PM
Cathy Jo Bierman

Branson - Cathy Jo Bierman passed away October 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father James E Niffenegger. She is survived by her loving husband Mike Bierman, son Robert Raymond Jr, daughter Jennifer Raymond, granddaughter Bella Raymond, sisters Carla (Karl) Estermann, Christin Stamper, Susan (Chris) Palso and many extended family and friends. Nothing mattered more to Cathy than her family. She loved spending time fishing or sitting at the lake with her husband Mike and any visitors. She cherished the time spent with her beloved granddaughter Bella, cooking and making crafts. Services will be held Saturday, October 19, 3:30pm at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson, MO.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
