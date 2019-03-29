|
Cathy Simpson
Des Moines, Iowa - A funeral service for Cathy Simpson, age 69, of Des Moines, Iowa and formerly of Spirit Lake, will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 31st from 3:00-5:00pm at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Following the burial at Lakeview Gardens Cemetery, there will be a reception in the fellowship hall at the First Presbyterian Church in Spirit Lake.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 29, 2019