Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Turner Jenness Funeral Home
Spirit Lake, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Turner Jenness Funeral Home
Spirit Lake, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Simpson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cathy Simpson Obituary
Cathy Simpson

Des Moines, Iowa - A funeral service for Cathy Simpson, age 69, of Des Moines, Iowa and formerly of Spirit Lake, will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 31st from 3:00-5:00pm at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake. Following the burial at Lakeview Gardens Cemetery, there will be a reception in the fellowship hall at the First Presbyterian Church in Spirit Lake.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.