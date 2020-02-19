Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Swanger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Swanger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy Swanger Obituary
Cathy Swanger

West Des Moines - Cathy Swanger, 70, died on February 18, 2020, at Taylor House in Des Moines. Her husband Larry, son Michael (Rebecca), and grandson John survive her.

A public visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Friday, February 21 at McLaren's Resthaven Funeral Chapel. Private funeral services and burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.

To view the entire obituary for Cathy and leave condolences for her family, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -