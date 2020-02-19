|
|
Cathy Swanger
West Des Moines - Cathy Swanger, 70, died on February 18, 2020, at Taylor House in Des Moines. Her husband Larry, son Michael (Rebecca), and grandson John survive her.
A public visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Friday, February 21 at McLaren's Resthaven Funeral Chapel. Private funeral services and burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.
To view the entire obituary for Cathy and leave condolences for her family, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020