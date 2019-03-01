|
|
Cathyrn Blome
Dallas Center - Cathryn Anne Blome, 56, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
Cathy was born August 19, 1962, in Fort Dodge, IA, to Phillip and Anne (Griffiths) Jacobson. She married Jason Blome on September 9, 1995.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Jason Blome; daughter, Aubrey Burkett of Des Moines, IA; son, Austin Burkett of Dallas Center, IA; stepson Zach (Laura) Blome of Van Meter, IA; stepdaughter, Bree (Shae) Ary of Adel, IA; brothers Mark Jacobson of New York City, New York and Michael Jacobson of Fort Dodge, IA; grandchildren Jett and Gage Ary, Gunner and Bowen Blome, as well as many friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Diane.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Brandt Funeral Home in Dallas Center with services immediately following. Contributions may be made to the family for a future memorial. Online condolences are welcome and a full obituary can be found at IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 1, 2019