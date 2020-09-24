Cecil Neff
Monroe - Cecil D. Neff, age 78 of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Taylor House in Des Moines. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Monroe City Park. Burial will be held at Silent CIty Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Monroe Presbyterian Church or the Monroe Fire Department.
The son of Floyd E and Mary E. (Shore) Neff, Cecil was born on October 11, 1941 in Fairmount, Iowa. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1960. On March 9, 1962, he was united in marriage to Judy Hulleman at the Monroe United Methodist Church. Cecil worked at Anderson/Erickson Dairy for 36 years retiring in 2000. He also worked for Kane Salvage, Neff Construction, Don Hewitt, Harry Harper and Vander Ploeg Motors. Following his retirement he worked for Denny Gardner, Cecil was a member of the Monroe Presbyterian Church, Monroe Fire Department Gateway Recreation and the International Brotherhood Teamsters. He enjoyed golfing and fishing.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Judy; two sons, Roger Neff and Scott Neff; four grandchildren, Monica Neff, Nick Neff, Michael Neff and Brandon Neff; three brothers, Francis (Violet Neff, Dwight (Karen) Neff and Kenny (Dawn) Neff; two brothers-in-law, Dave Clark and Harold (Linda) Hulleman as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many friends. Preceding Cecil in death were his parents, sister, Joann Clark and brother and sister in law, Bob and Wanda Neff.