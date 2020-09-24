1/1
Cecil Neff
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecil Neff

Monroe - Cecil D. Neff, age 78 of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Taylor House in Des Moines. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Monroe City Park. Burial will be held at Silent CIty Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Monroe Presbyterian Church or the Monroe Fire Department and condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com

The son of Floyd E and Mary E. (Shore) Neff, Cecil was born on October 11, 1941 in Fairmount, Iowa. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1960. On March 9, 1962, he was united in marriage to Judy Hulleman at the Monroe United Methodist Church. Cecil worked at Anderson/Erickson Dairy for 36 years retiring in 2000. He also worked for Kane Salvage, Neff Construction, Don Hewitt, Harry Harper and Vander Ploeg Motors. Following his retirement he worked for Denny Gardner, Cecil was a member of the Monroe Presbyterian Church, Monroe Fire Department Gateway Recreation and the International Brotherhood Teamsters. He enjoyed golfing and fishing.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Judy; two sons, Roger Neff and Scott Neff; four grandchildren, Monica Neff, Nick Neff, Michael Neff and Brandon Neff; three brothers, Francis (Violet Neff, Dwight (Karen) Neff and Kenny (Dawn) Neff; two brothers-in-law, Dave Clark and Harold (Linda) Hulleman as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many friends. Preceding Cecil in death were his parents, sister, Joann Clark and brother and sister in law, Bob and Wanda Neff.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Monroe City Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coburn Funeral Home
602 N. Commerce
Monroe, IA 50170
(641) 259-2420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coburn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved