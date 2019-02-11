|
Cecil W. Mease
Waukee - Cecil W. Mease passed away on February 8, 2019 in Waukee, IA. A family prayer service will be held Wednesday, February 13 at Legacy Pointe. A full memorial service will be held at a later date.
Cecil was born to Jay Leland and Elsie Pauline (Hudson) Mease on May 26, 1933 in Chilocothe, MO while they were visiting family. He grew up in Truro, IA and graduated from Drake University in January of 1957. Cecil married Shirley Marie Dittberner on May 19, 1957. They were joined by sons, Jim and Tom.
Cecil worked for Farm Bureau for 32 years before his retirement in February 1992. After his retirement, Cecil and Shirley moved to Hot Springs Village, AR where he enjoyed playing golf and the warm weather. Cecil and Shirley returned to Iowa in February 2017.
Cecil enjoyed golfing, cards and spending time with his grandson, Marshall. He was active in his churches, Windsor Heights Lutheran, Windsor Heights and Christ Lutheran, Hot Springs Village. His memberships included Waveland Park Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite Consistory and Za Ga Zig Shrine.
Those left to cherish Cecil's memory include his wife of 61 years, Shirley of Legacy Pointe; two sons, Jim (Betsy) of CO and Tom of NC; grandson, Marshall (Staci) of Johnston; great grandsons, Grayson and Kellan; sisters, Lois Jean Query of NC, Fran (Darrell) Bobzin of West Des Moines and Irene (Steve) Clutter of AR; sister-in-law, Doris Eichmeier of Sheffield; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Paul and Robert; brothers-in-law, Critz Query and Louis Eichmeier; and sisters-in-law, Virginia Bonjour and Hazle Mease.
The Mease family extends its sincere thanks to the staff at Legacy Pointe and UnityPoint Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be directed to , 2025 East River Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN 55414.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 11, 2019