Cecile "Cile" Houghton
Des Moines - Cecile "Cile" Houghton was born to Melena and Carl Houghton and raised in Greenfield, Massachusetts. Not long after our troops returned from the war, she graduated from Greenfield High School and joined the greatest generation as they laid the foundation for opportunity and prosperity throughout America.
In this time of optimism, she fell in love and married Lester Clark, a graduate of Deerfield Academy. Like so many young people in the 50's, they set out to chase the dream. The newlyweds settled in suburban New York where they started their family with their two daughters, Valarie and Diane.
Over the years, Lester became a prominent real estate developer, but Cile took a more artistic path as a professional model and performing singer. She continued her creative journey as a skilled interior designer and seamstress which she applied to stage sets in New York City.
Years later, Cile moved back to her home in western Massachusetts and lived next door to her sister, Ann Farrell - not far from her other sister, Lorraine Longo. She later moved to Iowa to be near her daughter, Diane. Her failing health eventually required she move into a nursing home. She called it her "last stop". After an early Thanksgiving dinner, Cile passed quietly.
Cile Houghton was best known to family and friends for her cosmopolitan style, appreciation of the good things in life, and sharp wit.
She is survived by daughters, Valarie and Diane; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019