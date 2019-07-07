|
Celeste Nicole Cleaver Reszel (45) left this life for a glorious new one on June 26th 2019 after an 8 month battle with liver cancer.
Remaining behind are her husband Christopher Reszel and 4 children: Her daughter Cheyenne Munoz (Jonathan) and 3 sons Noah, Joseph and Corbin Reszel. Celeste was the oldest daughter of Frank and Laurie Cleaver of West Des Moines. She also leaves behind 2 sisters: Jackie DeVries (Georges), Tanya Burke (Scott) and a brother Andrew Cleaver. Also precious to her were her mother-in-law Connie Reszel of West Des Moines, grandparents Elwin and Phyllis Basquin of Peoria, IL and her grandmother Ruby Cleaver of Des Moines, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Iowa State in 1996, she taught elementary education for the Des Moines Public Schools at Mckinnely and Walnut for 20+ years. She received her Masters at Drake University in 2015. Active in her Christian faith, she attended church at the South Des Moines Church of God where she oversaw several Youth and Childrens programs.
Please join the family as we honor her life with a visitation/celebration on July 19th at the Nature Lodge at Raccoon River Park in West Des Moines. Visitation from 5pm-7pm followed by a time to Reminisce and Remember from 7pm-8pm hosted by her Pastor Brian O'Dell.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 7, 2019