1/1
Chad C. Larson
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chad C. Larson

West Des Moines - Chad Christian Larson, 40, passed away after a short but heroically brave fight with an unexpected terminal illness Tuesday, November 24, 2020. A limited attendance service will be held 2 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite sports gear; no St. Louis Cardinals! A livestream of the service will be available on Chad's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com beginning at 1:45 pm on the 1st. Due to the limitations on the number of attendees allowed at the service, the family will receive guests from 12 - 1:30 pm in a drive-up visitation. Masks will be required to enter the building. The line begins under the awning. Please wait in line in your vehicle until you are invited inside by the Iles Staff.

Chad was born March 16, 1980, in Des Moines, IA, to Michael and Reba (Paschall) Larson. He married the love of his life Amy (Halsten) Larson on July 3, 2014, on a beautiful beach in Jamaica.

Chad is survived by his wife, Amy Larson; sister, Reeanna (Bryan) Praska; sister-in-laws, Laura Larson of Norwalk, IA, Sarah (Corey) Onnen of Pleasant Hill, IA; brother-in-law, Ronnie Halsten of Portland, OR; mother-in-law, Cathey Halsten of Des Moines, IA; nephews, Oliver Onnen, Chase Adams, Christian Larson; nieces, Lucy Onnen, Josalyn Adams; the cats, Addison and Clarke; uncle, Fred (Jeanne) Paschall; aunt, Coy (Merf) Freeman; as well as his cousins, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved twin brother, Shawn; his parents; and father-in-law, Steve Hill. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Iles Grandview Park Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Service
02:00 PM
Iles Grandview Park Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved