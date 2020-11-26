Chad C. Larson
West Des Moines - Chad Christian Larson, 40, passed away after a short but heroically brave fight with an unexpected terminal illness Tuesday, November 24, 2020. A limited attendance service will be held 2 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Iles Grandview Park Chapel. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite sports gear; no St. Louis Cardinals! A livestream of the service will be available on Chad's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com
beginning at 1:45 pm on the 1st. Due to the limitations on the number of attendees allowed at the service, the family will receive guests from 12 - 1:30 pm in a drive-up visitation. Masks will be required to enter the building. The line begins under the awning. Please wait in line in your vehicle until you are invited inside by the Iles Staff.
Chad was born March 16, 1980, in Des Moines, IA, to Michael and Reba (Paschall) Larson. He married the love of his life Amy (Halsten) Larson on July 3, 2014, on a beautiful beach in Jamaica.
Chad is survived by his wife, Amy Larson; sister, Reeanna (Bryan) Praska; sister-in-laws, Laura Larson of Norwalk, IA, Sarah (Corey) Onnen of Pleasant Hill, IA; brother-in-law, Ronnie Halsten of Portland, OR; mother-in-law, Cathey Halsten of Des Moines, IA; nephews, Oliver Onnen, Chase Adams, Christian Larson; nieces, Lucy Onnen, Josalyn Adams; the cats, Addison and Clarke; uncle, Fred (Jeanne) Paschall; aunt, Coy (Merf) Freeman; as well as his cousins, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved twin brother, Shawn; his parents; and father-in-law, Steve Hill. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.