Chad Christopher Hills
Des Moines - Chad Christopher Hills was born June 7th 1971 in Des Moines, Iowa to Lee Ann Hills. Chad passed away from a tough battle with cancer surrounded by his family on March 10th 2019.
Chad worked as assistant manager at Jiffy Lube. Chad is survived by his wife Maria Antonia Hills, his mother Lee Ann Hills, his sister Michelle Rollins, brother-in-law Patrick Rollins, his daughter Jamie Crees grandchildren Audrey & Steven Crees Jr., and his nephews Sean Rollins and Joseph Rollins, neice Sylvia Rollins, grandmother Pat Hills, his aunt, Kim Bodine and his cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to his home.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 14, 2019