Charlemagne Rose Cirksena
Des Moines - Charlemagne Rose Cirksena died Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was Born May 19, 1934 in Perry, Iowa to Francis and Maxine Mullen. She is survived by her six children; David (Susan), Diane (Angel), Danny (Cindy), DeeDee, Doug (Linda), and Dean (Renee), 13 Grandchildren, and 12 Great Grand Children. There will be a celebration of life on May 18, 2019 at 11 am, at Christ The King Catholic Church, 5711 SW 9th St, Des Moines, Iowa 50315. We welcome all, to share in our Memorial.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019