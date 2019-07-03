|
Charlene A. Boat
Grinnell - Charlene Boat, age 65 of Grinnell passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell with Pastor Brad Singleton, Community Hope Church in Montezuma, officiating. Interment will be at Rock Creek Cemetery near Kellogg. A reception and continued fellowship will follow at the Eagles in Grinnell.
Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Smith Funeral Home and her family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Memorials may be designated to or to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. Memories and condolences may be shared with Charlie's family online at www.smithfh.com.
Charlene Ann DeVore was born the daughter of Charles Leo DeVore and Betty Arvilla (Luman) DeVore on August 13, 1953 in Des Moines, Iowa. Due to her mother, Betty's declining health at a young age, she was raised by her grandparents, Lloyd and Pernie Luman, in Des Moines and later by her sister, Judy, in San Antonio, Texas.
Charlie was united in marriage to Harvey Bruce Deatherage on August 6, 1970 in Marion, Texas. While Bruce served the United States Army, the couple moved to multiple states before returning back to Texas. To this union two children were born, Scott Lloyd and Melissa Kay. Their marriage later ended in divorce.
Charlie was united in marriage to Patrick James Boat on August 5, 1986 in Grinnell, where they had lived all of their married lives. Charlie was a longtime nurse, having worked 27 years at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell. She also worked at the Mayflower Community and Windsor Manor until retiring due to health reasons.
Charlie devoted much of her life to caring for others and always putting other's needs ahead of hers. Her son, Scott was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy at a young age and Charlie ensured he would always be provided the best care. Charlene took great pleasure in collecting and watching movies and doing crossword puzzles. She enjoyed making crafts, taking trips to Alaska, and sitting on the porch watching birds and catching fireflies with her sister, Judy.
Her daughter, Melissa described her mother as "the kindest, most gentle, compassionate person she has ever known." Charlene will be remembered for being the "Fun, crazy Grandma with an amazing sense of humor," one who overcame the toughest obstacles in life, who never lost her faith, and for the amazing love she had for family.
Charlie is survived by her husband, Patrick Boat of Grinnell; daughter, Melissa (Gary Neitzel) Deatherage of Montezuma and Brooklyn, respectively; grandsons, Mitchell (Shaylin) Bryan of Lynnville, Quintin Bryan of Waukee, Iowa, and Harry Hamilton of Montezuma; sister, Judy (Henry) Schoenewald of Batesville, Arkansas and Judy's children, Daniel Guiterrez, Maret (Anthony) Valencia, and Alec deStorm, all of Texas; and many cousins as well. She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; son, Scott Deatherage in 1996; mother-in-law, Catherine Boat; father-in-law, Ted Boat; brother-in-law, Michael Boat; aunt, Dorothy Adkins; and uncle, Dale Adkins.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 3, 2019