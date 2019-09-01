Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fort Des Moines Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Des Moines Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Seid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene Ann Seid


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlene Ann Seid Obituary
Charlene Ann Seid

Des Moines - Charlene Seid, 84, passed away August 29, 2019 at Mercy Hospital.

She was born December 18, 1934 in Granger, Iowa to Charles and Almona (Walker) Kahler.

Charlene married Lawrence Seid on February 5, 1956 in Granger, Iowa.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lawrence; sons, Steve (Carol) and Scott (Kelli) Seid; grandchildren, Nicole (Mike) Romey, Katie (Mike) Taylor, Sam Seid and Harry Seid; step-grandchildren, Matthew (Leah) Karns and Jacque (Ben) Butzke; great grandchildren, Levi Taylor, Reuben, Jovie and Lincoln Butzke, Talon, and Tyler Karns; brother, Robert Kahler; and an extended host of relatives and friends.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Fritz Kahler.

The family will greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Monday, September 2, 2019 at Fort Des Moines Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am also at the church. Charlene will be laid to rest at Avon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the church in memory of Charlene.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now