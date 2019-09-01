|
Charlene Ann Seid
Des Moines - Charlene Seid, 84, passed away August 29, 2019 at Mercy Hospital.
She was born December 18, 1934 in Granger, Iowa to Charles and Almona (Walker) Kahler.
Charlene married Lawrence Seid on February 5, 1956 in Granger, Iowa.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lawrence; sons, Steve (Carol) and Scott (Kelli) Seid; grandchildren, Nicole (Mike) Romey, Katie (Mike) Taylor, Sam Seid and Harry Seid; step-grandchildren, Matthew (Leah) Karns and Jacque (Ben) Butzke; great grandchildren, Levi Taylor, Reuben, Jovie and Lincoln Butzke, Talon, and Tyler Karns; brother, Robert Kahler; and an extended host of relatives and friends.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Fritz Kahler.
The family will greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Monday, September 2, 2019 at Fort Des Moines Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am also at the church. Charlene will be laid to rest at Avon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the church in memory of Charlene.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 1, 2019