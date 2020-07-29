Charlene J. McQuiston
Bettendorf -
Charlene June McQuiston passed away on 7/27/2020 at Unity Point Hospital in Bettendorf, Iowa. Her daughter Teresa was by her side at her time of passing. Charlene was preceded in death by her husband Larry J McQuiston, her son Rick Johanik, and her parents Charles Kohl and Iva June Kohl.
She is survived by Teresa (Jim) Griffiths, Joseph Wright, Lori Gibbons, and Ryan (Meredith) Wright. Charlene was a loving mother and grandmother. Her life was not always easy, but she always made sure her family was taken care of. She retired from the Polk County Courthouse in 1992. She was a resident of the Southside of Des Moines for most of her life. Charlene was struck with MS that left her in a wheelchair. This did not stop her from going anywhere she wanted to go.
Charlene loved to play bingo in addition to going to the Casino to play the slot machines. She loved playing board games with her family. She loved going to her daughter and son-in-law's house in Rock Island to grill out and sit on the deck. Charlene was her daughter, TJ's best friend! They did a lot of things together. Her favorite place to eat was Red Lobster. She loved being with her grandson, Ryan and his wife Meredith. Charlene will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Memorial services will be held on Friday July 31, 2020. Visitation will take place at Iles Funeral Homes Grandview Park (3211 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines, Iowa 50317) from 9:30-10:30, Funeral Services @ 11 am, Burial at Glendale Cemetery (4909 University Ave, Des Moines Iowa, 50311) to follow immediately.
Charlene has requested in Lieu of Flower arrangements: Please make donations in her honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate
).