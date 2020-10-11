Charlene ReischlNewton - Charlene Elaine Reischl, the daughter of August A. and Theresia C. (Schoenherr) Stodden, was born June 13, 1931, in Charter Oak, Iowa. She was united in marriage with William Reischl, Sr. in November of 1950, in Newton, Iowa. Charlene devoted her life to her husband and family. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newton. Charlene enjoyed flowers, cats, birds and deer, working her large garden, keeping a clean house and a good yard. She enjoyed her collection of Precious Moments, roosters, cardinals, cats, dogs and Santa Clauses and listening to country music.Charlene died on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home in Newton. She was 89 years old. Charlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband William Reischl, Sr.; her brothers, Merlin and Gerald; and her sister, Twyla Davis.Those left to honor Charlene's memory include her sibs, William Reischl, Jr. (Sherrie Gidel) and Terry Reischl; her daughters, Karen Johns (James) and Judy Reischl; her grandchildren, Deborah DeJoode, Darlene Kloster, James Johns, Jr.; her great grandchildren, Ricki DeJoode, Bayler DeJoode, Theron Kloster; and her brother, Charles Stodden.A Facebook Broadcast of the Funeral Mass for Charlene Reischl, will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 14th on the Pence Reese Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page. A Funeral Mass will take place 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 14th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newton. The family will greet friends at the church beginning at 10:30 am. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Newton Arboretum and may be left at the church or at Pence Reese Funeral Home.