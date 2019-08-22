|
Charlene Wallace
Des Moines -
Charlene Wallace, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully at 89 into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ on August 21, 2019. Charlene was born in Southwest City, Missouri and graduated from Drake University with a B.S in Education and Masters in Counseling. She taught at Willard Elementary, was a counselor and a Vice Principal at Meredith Middle School and Vice Principal at Roosevelt High School.
She served as a Des Moines School Board Officer as Director of Guidance and Counseling, where she implemented the Smoother Sailing Program. Charlene was the beloved wife of 45 years of former Drake University football coach, Jack Wallace, who preceded her in death. She was a member of First Baptist Church for over 50 years. She is survived by her sister, Judy Walker(Bill), children Kathy Pieper (Rich), Bill Wallace (Vicki), Jim Wallace (Mary Ann), Kristi Mignano, 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church (8250 NW 62nd Ave, Johnston, Iowa) on Saturday August 24 at 11 am. Visitation will begin an hour and a half prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Baptist Church or Kavanaugh House(hospice).
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019