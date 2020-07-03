Charles A. Boston



Charles A. Boston, 73 was called home on June 24, 2020 in Henderson, NV. Charles was born to Charlie and Eleanor (Devan) Boston on October 1, 1946 in Des Moines, Iowa. Charles grew up in Des Moines and graduated from East High School in 1964. He was drafted into the United States Army and served in Huachua, AZ. After his honorable discharge he worked as a supervisor for Supervalu until he relocated to Denver, CO in 1994. There he was employed by Kroger Company for 25 years and retired as a warehouse supervisor in July 2019. He was married to Anita Hawkins and from that union had four children.



Charles is preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Eleanor Boston, his sisters Maria Hawkins (Larry) of Des Moines, IA and Mary Jo Flanigan of Omaha, NE. He is survived by his brother Thomas Boston of Goodyear, AZ and sister Ellen Boston of Des Moines, IA. His children Jason Boston (Mischele) of Des Moines, IA, Tamika Brewer (Jermaine) of Plymouth, MN, Aaron Boston of Des Moines, IA, Alexsis Boston of Des Moines, IA, and Adriann Boston of East Hazel Crest, IL. He has 15 grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life for Charles will take place on a future date.









