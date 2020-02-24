Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Charles Albert Warnock


1934 - 2020
Charles Albert Warnock Obituary
Charles Albert Warnock

Des Moines - Charles A. Warnock, 85, passed away on February 18, 2020, in Des Moines. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 19, 1934, the son of Horace and Agnes Warnock.

Charles attended East High School. He worked as a mechanic doing semi-truck repair and was an over the road truck driver for many years. He enjoyed talking to people and telling stories; reading, working in his garage, and all types of racing.

Charles is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gloria; children, Kate (Larry) Zwart, Rob (Robin) Warnock and Mike Warnock; grandchildren, Justin (Shelby) and MacKenzie; and one great-grandchild on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Patrick; grandson, Ian; and two brothers, John and Jim.

A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020
