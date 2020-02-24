|
Charles Albert Warnock
Des Moines - Charles A. Warnock, 85, passed away on February 18, 2020, in Des Moines. He was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 19, 1934, the son of Horace and Agnes Warnock.
Charles attended East High School. He worked as a mechanic doing semi-truck repair and was an over the road truck driver for many years. He enjoyed talking to people and telling stories; reading, working in his garage, and all types of racing.
Charles is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gloria; children, Kate (Larry) Zwart, Rob (Robin) Warnock and Mike Warnock; grandchildren, Justin (Shelby) and MacKenzie; and one great-grandchild on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Patrick; grandson, Ian; and two brothers, John and Jim.
A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 24 to Mar. 1, 2020