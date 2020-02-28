|
Charles Anthony Colosimo Sr.
Des Moines - Charles Anthony Colosimo, 82 years old, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020, due to complications of Alzheimer's disease at Brio of Johnston a community of WesleyLife in Johnston, Iowa.
Charlie was born on May 21, 1937, in Des Moines, Iowa. He was the youngest of eight children. His parents, Antonio and Rosa (Soda) Colosimo, immigrated from Italy. He served his country in the Korean War with the U.S. Army. After returning from his military service, he met the love of his life, Carolyn Mazza, at Gray's Lake Beach. They were married for 61 years, and will always be forever sweethearts! They were blessed with nine children, and their large family was their greatest joy.
Charlie was a very successful business owner with his entrepreneurship skills. He first managed P&C Market, a small southside family grocery store. In those early years he loved selling Christmas trees (from the store's parking lot) to the community. Charlie then became self-employed with the purchase of C&C Produce and Potato Processing Co. Later in his professional career he started C&C Distribution/Warehousing.
Charlie's Catholic faith was strong and evident by the way he cared about others. He always welcomed old friends and was easy to make new ones. His warmth and generosity defined his personality. He was a people-person with a fun-loving spirit. Charlie was proud of his Italian heritage and was a member of The Club of Italian Americans and the American Legion. Charlie and Carolyn were loyal fans of Iowa State University, frequently attending football and basketball games. In their later years they enjoyed attending NCAA basketball tournament games. Charlie and Carolyn enjoyed traveling together, some of their favorite trips were Bermuda, Hawaii and Europe. Visiting Italy was a tremendous highlight for them. The most memorable family vacations were spent in Okoboji, and road trips with all nine children to Colorado, "learning" to ski in Vail.
You could find Charlie every spring and summer in his large vegetable garden where he spent his leisure time. His passion in life was embracing and treasuring time with his family, thriving at finding any occasion to celebrate together. The gatherings were robust, where lifetime memories were created. "Nana & Papa Day" was every Sunday dinner, spent with his children and grandchildren. The meals were always made from family Italian recipes passed down through generations.
Charlie was very proud of the life he and Carolyn made, he was especially proud of his children and grandchildren. He was an incredible husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed every day. Our hearts are aching, but we find strength in knowing he is watching over us until we are together again.
Charlie is survived by his wife Carolyn, their nine children, Rose (Steve) Cash, Tony (Kate) Colosimo, Charlie Jr (Susan) Colosimo, Bobby Colosimo, Maria (Dave) Jordan, Carolyn (Steve) LeWarne, Nicole Colosimo, Christina (Lincoln) Grimes, and Cassandra Colosimo. 29 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two siblings, Frank and Isabel — as well as a host of extended family including cousins, nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, five siblings, mother-in-law, father-in-law, Tony and Rose Mazza, and brother-in-law, Pete Mazza.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the entire team at Brio of Johnston, and especially the caregivers in Elan Cottage. Their compassionate and loving care was truly a blessing. Arma and Fnu, you are angels in our eyes. Words are difficult to find for our appreciation. But we truly and deeply "thank you" each of you for the way you cared for our Dad.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, on Sunday, March 1st at Iles Dunn's Funeral Home, 2121 Grand Avenue, with a rosary beginning at 7pm. Funeral Services will be at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, 545 42nd Street on Monday, March 2nd 10:30am.
Memorial contributions may be given to WesleyLife Hospice. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020