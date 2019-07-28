|
Charles "Chuck" Baker
Des Moines - Charles "Chuck" Baker, 73, passed away July 22, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Monday, July 29th at the funeral home.
Chuck was born September 5, 1945 in Warren County to Ralph and May Baker. He owned Baker Pool Service. Fishing and hunting were his life. He enjoyed gardening. Chuck loved his grandkids and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a friend to everyone and never knew a stranger. Chuck would drop everything to help out someone in need. He could never sit still, he was always going 100 miles per hour. Chuck will fondly be remembered for his love of women, Walmart and fishing at Red Rock Lake.
Chuck is survived by his daughters, Echo (Terry) Ubben and Sheila (George) Formaro; brother, David (Connie) Baker; grandchildren, Tyler Ubben, Victoria Ubben, Isabella Formaro, Tony Formaro and Joe Formaro; uncle, Larry Shuff; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and his cat, Simba.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Charlotte Baker and Dixie (Donnie) Heimbaugh; and his nephew, Jerry Heimbaugh.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019