Charles "Chuck" Banks
Des Moines - Charles "Chuck" Banks, 85, of Des Moines died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Wesley Acres Health Center. Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Monday, September 16th at St. Ambrose Cathedral with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Pleasant Hill.
Chuck was born August 6, 1934 in Asheville, NC to Herman and Mary (Austin) Banks. He joined the US Navy in 1954, serving for four years. He worked for the State of Iowa for Manpower Development. He was very proud of his work with Native American groups nationwide. In 1970 Gov. Ray appointed Chuck as Director of the Governor's Manpower Advisory Committee. He retired from the State of Iowa in 1999.
Chuck and his wife Linda were active members of St. Ambrose Cathedral. He was known at Wesley Acres as a very happy resident, always ready to share a joke, a hug and a smile. His grandchildren will continue to laugh about his jokes and miss his singing.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sons: Monty (Kim) Banks of Des Moines and Neal (Patti) Banks of Pleasant Hill; six grandchildren, Sarah Shellberg, Amy (Nels) Westvold, Zak (Sheena) Banks, Austyn Banks, Emily (Keane Gritton) Banks and Johanna Banks; ten great grandchildren; brother, Conley (Jo) West of Chandler, NC. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Linda Jo.
Memorial contributions may be sent directly to Animal Rescue League in memory of Chuck. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019